Want a way to capture your unused solar power?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – This solar company is working to perfect the modern clean energy storage system. Most people may not realize that if the electric system which powers most homes goes out, so will your solar powered energy. Usually the remaining un-used solar power is sold back to the energy company. It isn’t stored at home.

Humless is a unique product which has become a necessity in the world of solar powered home. It’s an energy management system that creates a home for the un-used power so you can choose how to use it.

Power would be yours to: run your home during the day, store it in a battery for power during the night, recharge an electric car, and more. Even if the grids up, you can choose to keep power or sell it.

