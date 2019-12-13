Utah Company Specializes In Architectural Woodwork

From Libraries, Resorts, Stadiums to World-Class Performance Halls, Fetzer Architectural Woodworking Builds To Impress and Last

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – What began as a small cabinet-making shop in downtown Salt Lake City more than 100 years ago, is now an internationally recognized architectural woodworking powerhouse based in West Valley City. Fetzer Architectural Woodworking leads the industry with exceptional woodwork designs and quality architectural millwork.



From retail stores in China and New Zealand to the LDS Conference Center and the Public Library in Salt Lake City, the trademark of Fetzer craftsmanship can be found all over the world in a diverse portfolio that includes retail stores, performing arts centers, sports stadiums, resorts and business centers.

Together with architects, designers, and contractors, Fetzer has perfected the art of architectural millwork and woodwork design.



Visit Fetzer Architectural Woodworking online to learn more about the company.

