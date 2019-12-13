Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Utah Company Specializes In Architectural Woodwork

Made4Utah

From Libraries, Resorts, Stadiums to World-Class Performance Halls, Fetzer Architectural Woodworking Builds To Impress and Last

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – What began as a small cabinet-making shop in downtown Salt Lake City more than 100 years ago, is now an internationally recognized architectural woodworking powerhouse based in West Valley City. Fetzer Architectural Woodworking leads the industry with exceptional woodwork designs and quality architectural millwork.

From retail stores in China and New Zealand to the LDS Conference Center and the Public Library in Salt Lake City, the trademark of Fetzer craftsmanship can be found all over the world in a diverse portfolio that includes retail stores, performing arts centers, sports stadiums, resorts and business centers.

Together with architects, designers, and contractors, Fetzer has perfected the art of architectural millwork and woodwork design.

Visit Fetzer Architectural Woodworking online to learn more about the company.

Made4Utah is a weekly business featured on ABC4 Utah News at 4 p.m. sponsored by The Utah Manufacturers Association and Tunex.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood"

New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies"

Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal"

Christmas Miracle---found travelers checks returned to owner 20 years later.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Miracle---found travelers checks returned to owner 20 years later."

Ring camera hacked in 8-year-old girls bedroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ring camera hacked in 8-year-old girls bedroom"

Big Orange care package arrives for UT fan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Orange care package arrives for UT fan"
More Video News

Don't Miss