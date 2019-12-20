Today’s Ideas Become Tomorrow’s Reality Right Here In Utah

3rd Gen Machine is a Utah based manufacturer that takes engineering, technology based ideas and turns them into realities.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Remember those high school and college shop classes where you tinkered with machines and tools? Imagine that times 100 and you may be able to get the idea of a company based in Logan that has grown over the years from a small machine shop into a major, hi-tech manufacturer. That company is 3rd Gen Machine.

3rd Gen is a lean manufacturing shop striving to provide customers the best quality, on time delivery, and cost savings. The company provides prototypes, part design consolations, reverse engineering of existing or obsolete parts, and specializes in custom designs to high volume production.

