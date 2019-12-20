Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Today’s Ideas Become Tomorrow’s Reality Right Here In Utah

Made4Utah

3rd Gen Machine is a Utah based manufacturer that takes engineering, technology based ideas and turns them into realities.

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Remember those high school and college shop classes where you tinkered with machines and tools? Imagine that times 100 and you may be able to get the idea of a company based in Logan that has grown over the years from a small machine shop into a major, hi-tech manufacturer. That company is 3rd Gen Machine.

3rd Gen is a lean manufacturing shop striving to provide customers the best quality, on time delivery, and cost savings. The company provides prototypes, part design consolations, reverse engineering of existing or obsolete parts, and specializes in custom designs to high volume production.

To learn more about the company, click here.

Made4Utah is a weekly business feature profiling members of the Utah Manufacturers Association, sponsored by Tunex and UMA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Student Holiday Hunger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Holiday Hunger"

United Way Sub for Santa Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Sub for Santa Program"

Witnesses describe watching young boy left unattended for possibly hours at a St. George retail store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses describe watching young boy left unattended for possibly hours at a St. George retail store"

SRQ - Truck crashes through wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SRQ - Truck crashes through wall"

Here’s how to prevent impacts of bad air days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here’s how to prevent impacts of bad air days"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss