Lizard Skins helps you get a grip on your game!

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – You’ve heard the old saying “get a grip”… A Utah County based company takes that slogan to heart and isn’t playing around with its mission to provide athletes with an ultimate sporting experience. Lizard Skins Inc. develops and distributes products, including grips, bar plugs, bar tape, chainstays and fork boots used for cycling, baseball, hockey and other sports and outdoor recreation.

Founded in 1993, the company’s mission is to enhance the athlete’s performance, comfort and style. Lizard Skins’s core expertise is the hand-to-grip interface. The company’s products are used in sports at all levels, from high school and university level to youth programs and professional leagues.

For more information about Lizard Skins, click here.

Made4Utah business profiles air every Thursday on ABC4 News at 4:00 p.m., sponsored by Tunex and The Utah Manufacturers Association.