Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

A Vanderhall motorcycle will have you fall in love with the road again

Made4Utah
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Vanderhall Motor Works has a product that sells itself. One look and people are ask how to find out more about it. The Carmel is the newest model and sports a more luxurious look than the previous, the Venice. The company has also made it easy to find with locations in Lindon, Moab and St. George.

Vanderhall is a rather new motorcycle manufacturer started by Steve Hall just five years ago. In 2016, after prototyping for four to five years, the product was brought to market.

You can now find Vanderhall motorcycles at 50 dealers across the country, in Europe and in Asia. You can visit VanderhallUSA.com to see their variety and collection of vehicles.

Watch Made4Utah business profiles every Thursday on ABC4 News, sponsored by Tunex and The Utah Manufacturers Association.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

USPS preparing for expected avalanche of holiday cards and packages

Thumbnail for the video titled "USPS preparing for expected avalanche of holiday cards and packages"

Faith-based movie 'Finding Grace' premiers Thursday at Jordan Commons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Faith-based movie 'Finding Grace' premiers Thursday at Jordan Commons"

House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: ‘Don’t mess with me’

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: ‘Don’t mess with me’"

A Facebook rumor about white vans is spreading fear across America

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Facebook rumor about white vans is spreading fear across America"

Pelosi: Our Democracy is at stake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pelosi: Our Democracy is at stake"

3 in Kentucky arrested after alleged selling of baby for $2,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 in Kentucky arrested after alleged selling of baby for $2,000"
More Video News

Utah Tobacco Cessation 300×250

child drawing

Don't Miss