A Vanderhall motorcycle will have you fall in love with the road again

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Vanderhall Motor Works has a product that sells itself. One look and people are ask how to find out more about it. The Carmel is the newest model and sports a more luxurious look than the previous, the Venice. The company has also made it easy to find with locations in Lindon, Moab and St. George.

Vanderhall is a rather new motorcycle manufacturer started by Steve Hall just five years ago. In 2016, after prototyping for four to five years, the product was brought to market.

You can now find Vanderhall motorcycles at 50 dealers across the country, in Europe and in Asia. You can visit VanderhallUSA.com to see their variety and collection of vehicles.

Watch Made4Utah business profiles every Thursday on ABC4 News, sponsored by Tunex and The Utah Manufacturers Association.

This article contains sponsored content.