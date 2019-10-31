A small, yet global company has a unique solution for 25% of all power outages

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Kaddas Enterprises has simple yet unique mission. Just solve 25% of all power outages. That’s because Kaddas is a Utah based manufacturer, and 25% of all power outages in the United States are caused by animals.

The Bird Guard is becoming a globally recognized infrastructure protection product. It’s a cover over power structures where animals commonly get into and cause outages. Its array of products doesn’t stop with the Bird Guard.

Performing projects in 12 countries across the world, the manufacturer also specializes in parts for industries like: aerospace, interior cabins of commercial aircrafts, and components of passenger rail cars.

The now global company started back in 1966. In order to learn more, visit Kaddas.com

Made4Utah is a weekly business profile featuring members of the Utah Manufacturers Association, sponsored by UMA and Tunex.