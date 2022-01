MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) - Standing in the parking lot of the Intermountain Medical Center, where his son is recovering from wounds suffered in a shooting that left two teenagers dead, former football star Matt Asiata gave thanks to those who have shown support.

On Sunday, hundreds of community members drove through the parking lot at the hospital with ribbons and well wishes to give their support to the Asiata family, as well as to the families of Tivani Lopati and Paul Tahi. In a shooting that followed a dispute near Hunter High School earlier this month, Lopati and Tahi, ages 14 and 15, were killed, and 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.