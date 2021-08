LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) - As the longest war in the history of the United States comes to an end, Utah leaders are preparing to recieve refugees. Governor Spencer Cox visited an organization in Logan on Monday afternoon to learn how the center helps immigrants and refugees establish roots in Northern Utah.

"We have two refugee resettlement agencies in Utah and they're both in Salt Lake, but refugees don't stay in one place," explained Governor Cox after touring Cache Refugee and Immigration Connection. After going through the resettling process at one of the two agenices in Salt Lake City, refugees often move to other areas of Utah.