SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk brings light to the darkness of cancer by funding life-saving research and support for people battling cancer.

The walk is October 12th at Library Square 200 East 400 South, Salt Lake City. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Registration is free and everyone gets a lantern but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission. To register, go to lightthenight.org.