Leaf peepers, check out these spots for Utah’s dazzling fall colors

Utah (ABC4 News) – Fall is upon us and to Utahns, that means scenic drives and beautiful hikes through Utah mountains.
Utah is known for its beautiful mountains and changing seasons. Before the “Greatest Snow on Earth” arrives, the weather chills, causing the trees that fill the canyons to burst into color.
Here is a list of some favorite scenic drives and hikes to make the most of your fall season.
SCENIC DRIVES
Parleys to Emigration Canyon
Guardsman Pass
Provo Canyon
- Alpine Loop
- East Canyon
- Millcreek Canyon
- Big and Litte Cottonwood Canyons
American Fork Canyon
- Sardine Canyon
- Mirror Lake Highway
Cedar Fork Canyon
- Big Rock Candy Mountain
- Fish Lake
- Ogden River, Trappers Loop
Cedar City
- Highway 143 through Parowan Canyon to Brian Head Resort
- Highway 14 (passing Cedar Breaks)
HIKES
If you’re up for stretching your legs and breathing in that crisp autumn air, check out these hikes that offer a chance to see beautiful colors in the fall.
- Liberty Park, Salt Lake City – A spacious park in downtown Salt Lake City with multiple paths for walking/running.
- Jardine Juniper Trail, Logan Canyon -10.9 miles
- Lake Desolation, Big Cottonwood Canyon – 7.7 miles
- Willow Heights, Big Cottonwood Canyon 2.2 miles
- Lake Solitude Trail, Big Cottonwood Canyon 3.3 miles
- Buffalo Peak, Provo Canyon -.9 miles
Did we forget your favorite spot? Let us know on social media or through email at KTVXDigitalNews@nexstar.tv.
