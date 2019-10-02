Leaf peepers, check out these spots for Utah’s dazzling fall colors

Utah (ABC4 News) – Fall is upon us and to Utahns, that means scenic drives and beautiful hikes through Utah mountains.

Utah is known for its beautiful mountains and changing seasons. Before the “Greatest Snow on Earth” arrives, the weather chills, causing the trees that fill the canyons to burst into color.

Here is a list of some favorite scenic drives and hikes to make the most of your fall season.

SCENIC DRIVES

Parleys to Emigration Canyon

Guardsman Pass

Provo Canyon

Alpine Loop

East Canyon

Millcreek Canyon

Big and Litte Cottonwood Canyons

American Fork Canyon

Sardine Canyon

Mirror Lake Highway

Cedar Fork Canyon

Big Rock Candy Mountain

Fish Lake

Ogden River, Trappers Loop

Cedar City

Highway 143 through Parowan Canyon to Brian Head Resort

Highway 14 (passing Cedar Breaks)

HIKES

If you’re up for stretching your legs and breathing in that crisp autumn air, check out these hikes that offer a chance to see beautiful colors in the fall.

Liberty Park, Salt Lake City – A spacious park in downtown Salt Lake City with multiple paths for walking/running.

Jardine Juniper Trail, Logan Canyon -10.9 miles

Lake Desolation, Big Cottonwood Canyon – 7.7 miles

Willow Heights, Big Cottonwood Canyon 2.2 miles

Lake Solitude Trail, Big Cottonwood Canyon 3.3 miles

Buffalo Peak, Provo Canyon -.9 miles

