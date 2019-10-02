Leaf peepers, check out these spots for Utah’s dazzling fall colors

Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

Utah (ABC4 News) – Fall is upon us and to Utahns, that means scenic drives and beautiful hikes through Utah mountains.

Utah is known for its beautiful mountains and changing seasons. Before the “Greatest Snow on Earth” arrives, the weather chills, causing the trees that fill the canyons to burst into color.

Here is a list of some favorite scenic drives and hikes to make the most of your fall season.

SCENIC DRIVES

Parleys to Emigration Canyon

Guardsman Pass

Provo Canyon

  • Alpine Loop
  • East Canyon
  • Millcreek Canyon
  • Big and Litte Cottonwood Canyons

American Fork Canyon

  • Sardine Canyon
  • Mirror Lake Highway

Cedar Fork Canyon

Credit: Pixabay
  • Big Rock Candy Mountain
  • Fish Lake
  • Ogden River, Trappers Loop

Cedar City

  • Highway 143 through Parowan Canyon to Brian Head Resort
  • Highway 14 (passing Cedar Breaks)

HIKES

If you’re up for stretching your legs and breathing in that crisp autumn air, check out these hikes that offer a chance to see beautiful colors in the fall.

  • Liberty Park, Salt Lake City – A spacious park in downtown Salt Lake City with multiple paths for walking/running.
Liberty Park, Salt Lake City, November 2018
  • Jardine Juniper Trail, Logan Canyon -10.9 miles
  • Jardine Juniper Trail. October 2018
  • Jardine Juniper Trail. October 2018
  • Lake Desolation, Big Cottonwood Canyon – 7.7 miles
Desolation Trail, Big Cottonwood Canyon October 2015
  • Willow Heights, Big Cottonwood Canyon 2.2 miles
Willow Lake, September 2015
  • Lake Solitude Trail, Big Cottonwood Canyon 3.3 miles
Lake Solitude Trail, Big Cottonwood Canyon October 2014
  • Buffalo Peak, Provo Canyon -.9 miles
  • Buffalo Peak Trail, Provo Canyon September 2015
  • Buffalo Peak Trail, Provo Canyon September 2015

Did we forget your favorite spot? Let us know on social media or through email at KTVXDigitalNews@nexstar.tv.

