Delivering hope to children at Christmastime and beyond!

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and the magic of Christmas is in full swing! Join the festive cheer by teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, and ABC4/CW30 to spread joy to kids in need through the wonderful Toys for Tots.

Feel the warmth of the holiday spirit as you donate a new, unwrapped toy at any Utah Papa Murphy’s Pizza location, Papa Murphy’s in Elko, NV; Papa Murphy’s Pizza in Evanston and Rock Springs, WY; or at the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) from 8 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays.

Your generosity not only brings smiles to deserving children but also earns you a Papa Murphy’s Thank You card, packed with over $45 in discounts. So, as you share the love, why not grab a Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n Bake pizza – the perfect way to add a dash of festive flavor to your holiday season!

You can also learn more at ToysForTots.org. And find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza location near you, by visiting PapaMurphys.com

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s Pizza