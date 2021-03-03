International style takes center stage to showcase Women of the World

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Women of the World Fashion Show places the ethnic fashions of displaced women on display at this educational gala event for International Women’s Day. The annual event is going virtual this year.

The WoW Fashion Show celebrates the cultures of the women of the world, but also encourages Utahns to go out and meet their neighbors, to network with them, and help them on their path to self-reliance, said Samira Harnish, founder and executive director of Women of the World.

Harnish says the virtual event opens it up to an actual worldwide audience. Participants will join in a night of cultural pride, community growth, and women’s empowerment. The 2021 theme is “Rise Up” and the models who will be walking the runway will have a chance to share how their stance in the face of adversity has helped make their dreams come true.

Women of the World is a nonprofit organization that empowers displaced women and their families to achieve self -reliance in their new home in Utah. The organizations focuses on what works best for the women to achieve independence quickly and effectively, particularly in the areas of education, employment opportunities and English proficiency.

11th Annual Women of the World Fashion Show and Gala

March 10, 2021 – 6 p.m. (Virtual Event)

General admission is FREE (donations welcome)

VIP Tickets* are $100

Register at Women of the World’s website.