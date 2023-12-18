SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – With cold and flu season approaching and news about new immunizations and vaccines becoming available, it’s important to sort out what is recommended for our most vulnerable populations, including pregnant people and their babies.

Babies can receive disease protection from their mom during pregnancy. Newborns do not yet have fully developed immune systems, making them particularly vulnerable to infections.

Getting vaccines and immunizations during pregnancy helps the mom’s body create antibodies passed along to the growing baby that will help protect them during those first few vulnerable months of life.

The Centers for Disease Control and the National Professional Associations of Obstetricians and Gynecologists currently recommend four vaccines or immunizations during pregnancy:

1. Influenza (flu)

2. COVID-19

3. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

4. The Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis combined vaccine (Tdap)

These respiratory infections (influenza, COVID-19, RSV, caused by viruses, and Pertussis, caused by bacteria) are dangerous for newborns and can cause hospitalization. Tragically, some infants die each year from these infections.

“Pregnant women are recognized as a particularly vulnerable population who are more likely to experience severe complications, such as the need for intensive care and respiratory support, with many common illnesses including the flu or COVID. Due to this risk and the potential benefits to the newborn,” said Sean Esplin, MD, an OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist and the senior medical director for women’s health at Intermountain Health. “Making sure to receive the appropriate vaccinations is critical during pregnancy,”

It’s important to talk with your prenatal care provider to know what vaccines and immunizations you recommend and when to get them. They know your medical history and can explain all the benefits and any risks.

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations can be given anytime during pregnancy and are available now.

Influenza vaccine is essential to protect both mom and the baby from the flu. It can be delivered anytime throughout the pregnancy to protect the mom. The 2023 influenza immunizations are available now, and getting them in the fall is recommended. It takes two weeks for the vaccine to have its full effect.

It’s also recommended that the latest COVID-19 vaccine formulation be given now. The COVID-19 vaccine is essential to protect both the mom and the baby from severe illness from COVID-19.

The vaccine for whooping cough and the monoclonal immunization for RSV are recommended later in pregnancy.

• The pertussis vaccine or Tdap is primarily given to pregnant women to protect infants from Pertussis or whooping cough. Tdap protects the baby against Pertussis (whooping cough). It is to be given between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

• The RSV monoclonal infant immunization is given during pregnancy, primarily to protect the newborn infant. RSV vaccine protects the baby against respiratory syncytial virus. It is to be shared between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

• Most pregnant patients should be vaccinated for RSV from September through January if they are expected to deliver in October through March to provide protection for their baby throughout the RSV season.

Mothers of infants born outside RSV season may not need to be vaccinated, and the RSV monoclonal preventive immunization (nirsevimab) will be recommended for these infants.

The maternal RSV vaccine may be co-administered with other vaccines recommended for a healthy pregnancy and infant, including COVID-19, influenza, and Tdap.

The benefits of passive immunity.

When these vaccines and immunizations are given to the mother late in their pregnancy, the mother provides passive immunity to the baby. This occurs because the mother produces protective antibodies that are transferred to the baby before birth. Then, the baby has those protective antibodies to help protect them for the first few months of their life.

Mothers have always provided this type of immunity to their newborns by producing antibodies to any harmful bugs they are exposed to that may be circulating during their pregnancy. This normal process of passive immunity is one reason babies are not overwhelmed with infections as soon as they are born.

Anyone around a young baby must be up to date on vaccines at least two weeks before close contact with the baby.

Newborns do not yet have fully developed immune systems, making them particularly vulnerable to infections. Older kids and adults can spread viruses to babies, even if they don’t feel very sick. Because of this, anyone who is around babies should be up to date on all recommended vaccines.

This includes parents, siblings, and other caregivers, like grandparents or babysitters. Anyone who needs vaccines should get them at least two weeks before meeting the baby because it takes about two weeks to develop antibodies after vaccination.

For more information, go to intermountainhealth.org or CDC website on pregnancy and vaccination

