SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Teachers have a lot on their plates, especially with the state requirements for health education.

That’s why SelectHealth has created the free B3: Brain Body Boost program to support 4th, 5th, and 6th grade teachers and students with an online program that includes lesson plans and activities that meet the state’s health education requirements.

The SelectHealth B3: Brain Body Boost program is a school-based physical activity program integrated with Utah’s Health Education Core Curriculum. This free program is a unique digital experience where both teachers and students are rewarded for engaging in healthy behaviors.

When teachers participate and utilize the lesson plans, they can earn free school supplies to stock their classrooms. Students get involved by accessing their personal profile and logging their minutes of physical activity each day. With provided curriculum, free school supplies, and student competition to encourage participation, the SelectHealth B3 program is a win-win for everyone involved.

The SelectHealth B3: Brain Body Boost program is aligned with the six health strands of the Utah Health Education Curriculum. Each of these strands are shown in the teacher’s profile and have an associated checklist with ten items. To access the checklist, teachers simply enroll in their chosen strand and start teaching.

Checklist items act as a guide to help teachers follow required curriculum, help students get moving, improve classroom focus, and provide additional resources and ideas specific to each strand.

Teachers have 30 days to complete at least seven of the ten checklist items and earn 25 points to be redeemed for school supplies for the classroom. Each completed checklist means more points earned, with a possible total of 150 points throughout the program.

By completing at least four of the six checklists, teachers and their classes become eligible for grand prizes. These are awarded to the classroom with the most physical activity minutes, with a first, second, and third place prize.

“The B3: Brain Body Boost program helps students develop active lifestyles and gives them a fun way to learn about wellness,” said Dawn Wright, director of community and public relations at SelectHealth. “Through this program we’re supporting the larger community, giving everyone a chance to live a healthy lifestyle.

SelectHealth is a nonprofit health plan, integrated with Intermountain Health, serving more than one million members in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. SelectHealth is committed to ensuring access to high-value care and to supporting the health of its members and the communities it serves. Its mission is to help people live their healthiest lives possible.

For more information or to sign up for free, go to B3Kids.com.

Visit IntermountainHealth.org for more informaton about Intermountain Health’s services and programs.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.