Three areas you can focus on to optimize your health insurance coverage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Your health insurance plan is an investment in your health and well-being, providing you with the financial support needed for both unexpected and expected medical care and prescription coverage. A common misconception when it comes to health plans, however, is that it’s only for medical emergencies or when you’re feeling unwell.

“While you are definitely covered for emergencies and when you’re sick, your health plan should mostly be used to help you stay well and healthy,” said Heidi Castaneda, assistant vice president of individual and small employer products at SelectHealth. “When you use your benefits to stay healthy, you avoid the many stresses, including financial, that come with health emergencies and illnesses.”

It is six months into the year, and SelectHealth has three recommended healthcare and health insurance steps you should take if you have not already.

Schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider and focus on preventive care services.

Even if you are in good health, it’s still important to routinely see your healthcare provider. Most healthy adults don’t need to see their provider every year; most can visit with their provider every three years. However, it’s dependent on your health state, and your provider can recommend how often you should be scheduling appointments. Make sure you don’t disregard the benefits of seeing your provider routinely.

Similarly, staying on top of preventive care services is an important factor when focusing on your health. Most health plans cover preventive care services, so you don’t have to worry about costs like copays and out-of-pocket expenses.

Both adults and children have a set of recommended care services. To learn more about the specific care services for you, ask your healthcare provider or health insurer for a breakdown of these services.

Typical healthcare services include cholesterol tests and some cancer screenings for adults, well-baby or well-child visits, autism, depression, and developmental screenings for children.

Preventive care services for both adults and children cover the costs of immunizations for a variety of diseases like influenza, chickenpox, and measles.

Use prescription drug coverage—including accessing savings available through the health plan.

Prescription medications can quickly become very costly and a strain on your budget. If you haven’t checked in with your insurer or reviewed your benefits structure, you may be missing out on prescription drug coverage discounts that are part of your health plan, helping you save money each time you request a refill.

Most health plans employ pharmacy benefits specialists whose goal is to help members find low-cost medications, such as generics for otherwise high-priced drugs.

Additionally, you may have access to resources such as an online prescription drug lookup tool.

“SelectHealth members can use a prescription drug lookup tool that helps them learn if their medication is covered in the formulary and its approximate cost,” said Castaneda. “Prescription drug coverage is only one benefit of having health insurance. Take advantage of learning about and using the discounts available through your health plan to reduce your spending on important medications.”

Maximize any wellness benefits and rewards that are part of the health plan.

Does your health plan offer reimbursements for gym memberships or rewards for meeting physical activity or healthy eating goals? There may be several wellness benefits wrapped into your health plan that you may not be aware of or haven’t even accessed yet.

“With SelectHealth, you can get reimbursed for gym memberships, taking 7,000+ steps per day, or other activities you may be doing as part of a daily, weekly, or monthly routine,” said Castaneda. “You may be surprised to learn all of the benefits your health plan offers.”

Review your health plan to see what wellness benefits are available to you. Don’t let these unique benefits go unused because they not only help you start living a healthier lifestyle, but you can save money.

Your health insurance is there for you to cover medical care, services, and prescriptions, and help you live a healthy lifestyle for years to come. Start by taking these three steps to utilize your health plan wisely for the remainder of the year.

If you need assistance navigating the ever-changing healthcare environment or want to understand coverage options and solutions for individual and families reach out to SelectHealth online at selecthealth.org or call 1-855-442-0220.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.