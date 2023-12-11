New Seacrest Studio at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Helps Kids Connect and Find New Ways to Express Themselves

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Patients at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital have a fun new outlet for expression with the opening of a state-of-the-art broadcast studio which allows them to do shows which run to other patient rooms throughout the hospital.

Seacrest Studios are charitable endeavors of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which was started by the radio and television star, along with his family. The goal of the foundation is to contribute positively to the healing process for children and their families while in the hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome Primary Children’s Hospital to the RSF family as we open the 14th Seacrest Studio at children’s hospitals nationwide, and the third one this year,” said Ryan Seacrest, chairman and founder of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that more kids will have access to the wonders of media during their stay and I look forward to seeing how they use these new skills in the years to come.”

Studies have shown expressive therapies and outlets for children undergoing treatment can positively impact their health. The new Seacrest Studio will play an important role in their healing at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

“We never want kids to feel lonely or isolated when they’re receiving treatment and this studio allows them to connect with other kids while giving them an outlet to create their own content,” said Braxton Bitsoi, patient technology manager for Intermountain Children’s Health. “Having a place like the Seacrest Studios gives kids a perfect place to get out of their shells and be inspired to create.”

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital will use a closed-circuit TV system (CCTV) allowing caregivers and young patients to host segments and participate in call-in programs with other patients in the hospital.

The new Seacrest Studio will greatly enhance those capabilities, allowing more kids to take part in the broadcast and giving them state-of-the-art equipment to create content.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has opened studios in 13 other children’s hospitals around the country.

For more information visit intermountainhealth.org

