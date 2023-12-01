MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Diabetes is a life-long disease that affects how your body moves sugar into the cells for energy.

With diabetes, your body does not produce insulin well and can’t keep blood sugar at normal levels. Diabetes can lead to kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, vision loss, amputations, and other health problems.

More than 133 million Americans are living with diabetes (37 million) or prediabetes (96 million). Hispanic/Latino Americans, African Americans, American Indians, and Alaska Natives, as well as some Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans, are at higher risk.

“When you eat carbohydrates and sugars, your body breaks down food into glucose, or a type of sugar that is your body’s main source of energy,” said Intermountain Health registered dietitian Chenelle Staub, RDN. “Glucose goes into your bloodstream. If you have diabetes, your body still breaks carbohydrates down into glucose, but your cells cannot use it for energy because your body does not have enough insulin to move glucose into your cells.

“Glucose levels continue to increase in your bloodstream, creating an imbalance that can harm your body and make you really sick,” added Staub.

There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes (diabetes when pregnant). Type 1 and gestational are often hereditary, but there is a growing trend in type 2 diabetes, which can be prevented.

Type 2 diabetes usually occurs in adults, however, it is becoming more frequent among younger individuals.

“Your body still makes insulin, however there is either not enough insulin produced, or the diet contains too many highly processed foods, which creates high blood sugar levels,” said Staub.

Prediabetes is a condition in which individuals have high blood glucose levels but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. If untreated, patient have 50% risk of progressing into needing full diabetes management in approximately five years.

“You can take steps to decrease your risk for type 2 diabetes,” said Staub. “In many cases, type 2 diabetes can be prevented. Or at the very least, you can delay its onset.”

Prevention includes making changes in your lifestyle, such as more physical activity and improving dietary intake in support of weight loss.

Staub suggests these tips:

> Be active: Park a little further away from the office or grocery store, take a few laps around the living room rather than go right back to the couch, don’t stop at your mailbox, head to the neighbors and get a few extra steps in. Look for opportunities each day to move a bit more – 10 minutes of activity, like a brisk walk, done three times a day is the goal.

> Manager your weight: Losing just 5 to 10% of your body weight can make a huge difference in preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes. For someone who is 200 pounds, that means about 10 pounds. While still a challenge, it’s one you can achieve.

> Get screened: Know your risk factors for prediabetes and then do something about them.

> Take a look at your diet: Switching one sugary treat for a fruit can help you feel better and get you on the path to improving all the other things you are working on. Consider swapping out some bread, pasta, and cereal for fruits and vegetables. Small changes add up to big differences.

> Get help: Talk to your doctor if you are concerned about your risk of prediabetes. Additional screening with a blood test can confirm the diagnosis and launch you toward prevention. Ask your provider for assistance in linking to type 2 diabetes prevention programs.

Intermountain Health also offers intervention pathways to support you in preventing progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes.

“The first step is to be screened by your primary care provider,” said Staub. “They can help make recommendations and provide you with other resources.”

Intermountain Health also has several clinics that specialize in diabetes care. Find one near you by clicking here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.