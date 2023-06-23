MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The mental health crisis in the U.S. is overwhelming the emergency departments of many hospitals around the country, leading to patient overcrowding, further strains on overburdened staff and delays in care. In some communities, patients are held for months in the emergency departments, as they await psychiatric beds.

Intermountain Health has an effective alternative to this dilemma.

Since 2017, Intermountain has been operating Behavioral Health Access Centers that provide holistic care to patients in crisis more quickly and effectively, and at lower cost, while also reducing the burden on the system’s emergency departments.

To address this critical need, six years ago Intermountain opened three Behavioral Health Access Centers that are proving highly successful in providing patients with the right care in a more appropriate setting than the emergency department.

Most of these access centers have been operating at 24/7, and are staffed with psychiatric nurses, mental health crisis counselors and psychiatrists, and offer a 23-hour stabilization period for patients.

Now, Intermountain LDS Hospital Access Center has opened back to a 24/7 location to serve the Salt Lake County community.

The important part about the access centers is in finding better ways to address the national mental health crisis is crucial for Intermountain.

The health system cares for patients in five states – Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado and Montana – that consistently rank in the top 10 for suicides nationally and have led the region to dubbed with a morose moniker: The Suicide Belt.

The results to date are impressive. While Intermountain has seen the volume of crisis patients across its system surge from 18,000 in 2017 to 24,000 in 2020, the percentage of patients now seen in access centers is greater than 80 percent.

These access centers provide appropriate care for one-third the cost of an ED visit – Intermountain has seen rolling cost savings of more than $12 million since their inception – and reducing recidivism rates for mental health patients. In 2022 we served more than 25,800 crisis patients in the legacy Intermountain blueprint.

If you or a loved one is looking for mental well being help, contact Intermountain’s free Behavioral Health Navigation Line at 833-442-2211. If someone is in danger of hurting themselves, contact the National Suicide Lifeline at #988.

Visit IntermountainHealth.org for more information.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.