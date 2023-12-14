LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Intermountain Health Layton Hospital is celebrating five years of providing high-quality health care close to home for residents of Layton and residents in Davis County.

Layton Hospital opened its doors October 15, 2018, as a community hospital to serve the growing communities of North and Central Davis County.

“Many of our more than 450 caregivers live, work, and play in Layton City and Davis County,” said Kelly Duffin, president of Intermountain Health north market and Layton Hospital. “And so many of the people we serve have a neighbor who is a Layton Hospital caregiver. This means we are providing high-quality care to so many we know who come through our doors – neighbors caring for neighbors.”

In its first five years, Intermountain Layton Hospital has been recognized as a Birnbaum Quality Award leader by Vizient, topping the community hospitals rankings for the past three years.

Intermountain Layton Hospital grew slowly at first, but since the pandemic has subsided, growth has moved at a very fast pace.

Here are some facts from Intermountain Layton Hospital’s first five years:

Nearly 125,000 unique patients cared for

3,700 babies delivered

650+ babies cared for in our NICU

9,200 patients admitted to patient floor or ICU

166,300 imaging exams performed (MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine)

3,800 physical therapy evaluations performed for new patients

4,900 infusion patients cared for

More than 300 robot-assisted surgeries completed since Fall of 2021

1,275 trauma patients treated

Intermountain Layton Hospital has and continues to find unique ways to provide services to help keep residents in Davis County healthy.

Duffin says what sets Layton Hospital apart from other hospitals is the care they provide for women at any stage of life, along with care for babies, during pregnancy and after delivery.

The Intermountain Layton Hospital team works together to support new parents, from treating postpartum depression to offering menopause care.

When it comes to birthing options, the hospital offers a full range from low unmedicated, spontaneous deliveries to elective inductions with epidurals. This includes the Simply Birth Program, water birth program, and family-centered c-sections, which offer new moms skin-to-skin time immediately after birth even in the operating room.

Next Five Years

Currently, Intermountain Layton Hospital is building an ambulatory surgical center on the hospital’s campus to help provide options for same-day surgeries that helps keep procedure costs lower.

To keep up with growth in the community, Intermountain Layton Hospital is also adding more capacity to the more popular services. This includes adding a new CT scanner, expanding the emergency department, building out the infusion department, and building new rooms for labor and delivery as well as the gastrointestinal units.

“As we look to the next five years we want to continue to grow with our community and continue to invest in providing services that will best serve the needs of our neighbors,” said Duffin.

Visit IntermountainHealth.org for more information.

