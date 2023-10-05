MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Two Intermountain Health hospitals – Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital and Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital – are holding community health fairs in October for women to learn more about their health – and the steps that they can take to become healthier.

Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital in Heber City is holding a ‘Ladies Night Out’ event from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, Oct 11, featuring Ann Romney, former first lady of Massachusetts and wife of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Heber Valley Hospital is located at 454 East Medical Way, in Heber City.

Ann Romney will speak from 6-6:45 pm and will share her story, reflecting on her health challenges with multiple sclerosis, early-stage breast cancer, how health challenges affect mental health and how women can take charge of their own health. The event will be held just outside the hospital on 1500 South. Seating capacity is 500.

The women’s health fair will include several booths and information, including:

• The ability to schedule a mammogram, and breast care information

• Women’s heart health information

• Labor and delivery options

• Pelvic floor physical therapy education

• On-site nutrition consultations

• Mental health awareness with Wasatch Behavioral Health

• Skin cancer screening information

Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital, which opened in April 2021, will hold its community event from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 12. Last year, more than 600 people attended their first ‘Girls Night Out’ event. This year, more than 2,000 people are expected to attend the event.

“Women make 80 percent of the health decision for most families,” said Megan Johnson, nurse administrator at Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital. “Unfortunately, while they’re watching out for everyone else’s wellbeing and health in their family, they may neglect their own health. We’re hoping to spoil them a little and provide an opportunity for learning and support while we do it.”

The goal of the event is to promote women’s health, specifically breast cancer awareness and the importance of screening mammography to detect breast cancer as early as possible, as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The free event includes education, prizes, food, fun and will feature numerous local businesses and introduce women to the many health services available at Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital, 765 East Market Place Drive in Spanish Fork.

For more informaton visit IntermountainHealth.org.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.