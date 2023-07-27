IH chosen as one of six health systems in U.S. to help lead national effort to improve survival for most common condition found in critically ill patients

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Researchers from Intermountain Health are helping to lead a national consortium of healthcare systems and hospitals in a new federally-funded initiative that will use advanced technologies – including AI and machine learning – to improve treatment for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and sepsis – the most common and devastating conditions found in critically ill patients.

A major goal of this national consortium is to understand the different types of ARDS, pneumonia, and sepsis, and from that, to develop treatments targeting specific dysfunctional pathways.

Early work of this group will focus on “phenotyping” ARDS, pneumonia, and sepsis — identifying subtypes of each syndrome based on biological similarities and differences among different patients.

There are many different causes for and severities of ARDS, pneumonia, and sepsis.

ARDS, pneumonia, and sepsis, together kills hundreds of thousands of people in the United States each year. ARDS and sepsis are most often caused by pneumonia, which is a syndrome itself, with poor results: up to 50% mortality rate, and for survivors there’s often a reduced quality of life, often a reduced quality of life.

Despite this grim reality, there are currently few effective specific therapies when ARDS, sepsis, and pneumonia overlap in the same patient.

Treatment has been hampered by an incomplete understanding of how each syndrome develops. Now, emerging evidence suggests that ARDS, pneumonia, and sepsis likely represent many distinct disorders with different underlying causes and disease mechanisms.

“For 20 years, the scientific community has been searching for an effective treatment for ARDS and sepsis patients, without much success,” said Samuel Brown, MD, MS, principal investigator of the project and director of the Center for Humanizing Critical Care at Intermountain Health’s Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

“Part of the problem is that we’ve been imprecise, and assumed everyone is the same and will respond to the same therapies. They don’t. This syndrome is unique in each patient. We need to better understand how this process affects different patients and then identify effective treatment protocols,” he added.

Through a major $31.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, researchers from 22 hospitals from across the country will identify what makes these patients different, which will allow researchers to find targeted treatments for them.

The consortium will start enrolling patients by the end of this year and hopes to enroll 5,000 patients overall in the next six years.

Intermountain Health is leading one of six groups of healthcare systems that make up the APS Phenotyping Consortium, which plans to bring together many of the nation’s experts in phenotyping critical care illnesses. Intermountain researchers earned the position after a competitive vetting process by the NIH.

The six lead sites of the consortium, which is structured in a hub-and-spoke model, are Intermountain Health, University of California San Francisco, University of Colorado, University of Michigan, University of Pennsylvania, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Researchers will study patient by collecting information on them through items like blood and genetic tests, and track patients’ progress and outcomes. Then, using advance technologies like analytics, AI and machine learning, they will identify patient types, and actionable targets within each type that would then be suitable for further, more specific, clinical trials.

Dr. Brown said that this is a radically different way of approach patients with ARDS, sepsis, and pneumonia, and will lead to a new treatment paradigm.

“It’s as if we’ve been looking at apples and oranges, and treating everyone with medicine for apples,” he said. “We need to be more precise, and bring the kind of precision medicine that is now a standard of care to these critically-ill patients.”

Visit IntermountainHealth.org for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.