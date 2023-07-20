MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Intermountain Health is committed to ensuring that all persons have an equal opportunity to access and participate in its programs and activities. This includes providing accommodations for those who need communication assistance, whether it is due to a disability such as the deaf or hard of hearing, or to Limited English Proficiency (LEP).

Interpretation services are offered FREE of charge in all facilities, at all points of contact, and during all hours of operation.

In 2022, Intermountain Health provided interpretation services in 111 languages and about 45,000 patient encounters a month.

Intermountain Health is the largest employer of certified medical interpreters in the state with a team of over 90 staffed interpreters in 8 languages: Spanish, Portuguese, American Sign Language, Tongan, Samoan, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Marshallese.

Services are available via in-person interpreters but also at the touch of the button on video or telephone in over 200 languages.

Interpreters are required to be professionally trained and/or certified and is a licensed trainer for professional medical interpreting classes that are offered several times a year.

Intermountain Health also contracts with multiple in-person and remote interpretation agencies that provide services in over 200 languages.

“Equity is one of Intermountain Health’s fundamental values and we are committed to ensuring that everyone can receive care in their preferred language or in the language they understand,” says Carlos Martinez Morales, Language Services and Cultural Competence Manager at Intermountain Health.

For pre-scheduled appointments, notify the scheduler of the need for interpretation, for you or any family members during the appointment scheduling process.

Alert the scheduler of any additional special needs or preferences (between in-person, video remote interpretation (iPad), or telephone interpretation). If in-person interpretation is desired, we will do our best to accommodate your request.

Keep in mind that depending on the language, location of the facility, and time and length of the appointment, in-person interpreters may not always be available; if this were the case a qualified remote (VRI and/or audio-only (telephonic)) interpreter will be made available.

For emergency or unscheduled visits, let caregivers at the reception desk know that you would like an interpreter as soon as you arrive. If in-person interpretation is desired, they will do their best to accommodate your request.

Keep in mind that in-person interpreters’ availability varies depending on the language, time of the day, the facility’s location, etc. If staff are unable to find a qualified in-person interpreter in a timely manner, a qualified video remote (VRI and/or audio-only (telephonic) interpreters will be made available to avoid delay in care.

Because a patient’s health is so important, Intermountain Health only allows qualified medical interpreters in facilities. Family members (especially children), friends, or non-trained bilingual individuals should not be relied upon as interpreters.

Interpreters are also cultural mediators and bring context to cultural differences that may impact communication. (ie: mal de ojo, empacho)

Professional interpreters will interpret everything that is said as it is said. They become your voice and will not add, take away or change anything. Their goal is to make the conversation flow as if both people spoke the same language. They are bound by HIPAA and will keep everything confidential.

“We want to make sure that all members of our community know that they can receive care through qualified interpreters regardless of their language preference. Their safety and wellness are our top priority,” says Martinez Morales.

For more information, visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/about/non-discrimination-accessibility/language-services/

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.