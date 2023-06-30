Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — The school year is almost over, and most students are out for summer break in Utah, but a vital community resource remains opens to meet the needs of Utahns in underserved communities.

Intermountain Health school-based clinics remain open for families and communities all year long to help meet the health needs of residents living in underserved areas.

Intermountain has long been dedicated to providing access to healthcare services, regardless of an individual’s ability to pay, and operates a variety of community and school-based clinics in underserved communities. These school clinics provide convenient access to primary medical care, disease prevention, management resources, and other health services for all Utahns.

“I grew up without regular access to healthcare coverage. So, community clinics were a critical component of my access to healthcare as a kid,” said Shireen Ghorbani, Intermountain Health community health director.

“These community clinics are a great place, well trusted in our communities, where we can meet people where they are and to help those who have had limited access to regular healthcare feel more comfortable,” added Ghorbani.

For example, the Intermountain Rose Park Clinic is in one of the areas in Utah with a higher rate of uninsured people.

“We have excellent caregivers that work diligently to help our communities,” said Ghorbani. “Although none of this is possible without the incredible partnership and advocacy with the schools.”

Poor student health can cause educational setbacks and interfere with learning. When students have untreated health issues, they are unable to fully focus on their schoolwork.

Research also shows that problems that emanate from poor health include a higher probability of school failure, poor levels of concentration, grade retention and higher dropout rates.

“We are so fortunate to have a partner in Intermountain Health,” said James Yapias, director of development for the Salt Lake Education Foundation. “They provide critical support and medical care for our children and families in a welcoming and familiar environment.”

Locations for Intermountain School Clinics:

Pamela Atkinson Clinic at Liberty Elementary

1078 South 300 East, Salt Lake City

Intermountain Rose Park Elementary School Clinic

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City

For more information about Intermountain school clinics and other community health clinics and initiatives, visit The Intermountain Health website.

*Sponsored by Intermountain Health.