MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – As people ring in the New Year, they will also plan on resolutions to better their lives with losing weight being the most popular. Many people will fail, and most will give up on this goal before the month of February.

Health experts say there’s a variety of reasons for this which include setting unrealistic expectations and only focusing on overall weight instead of other important health milestones.

While a healthy weight is important for people to maintain, Jake Veigel, MD, a sports medicine physician at Intermountain Health’s LiVe Well Center, says there are several measurable factors which can determine a person’s improving level of health.

“Weight can fluctuate for a lot of reasons and just because someone is losing pounds doesn’t mean their overall health is improving,” said Dr. Veigel. “By measuring success beyond just weight, people can reach important health goals even when their weight loss stops.”

An important first step is meeting with a doctor and receiving a physical. Dr. Veigel says an annual checkup can help with guidance on becoming healthier and tests for important health markers like cholesterol, kidneys, and A1C levels which checks for diabetes and prediabetes.

Intermountain Health also offers other health and physical screenings with a LiVe Well Center Assessment Plus. This in-depth testing includes measuring metabolism, body fat, and fitness level. This type of testing can give a broader range of health markers to help patients set goals.

The assessment also includes meeting with counselors, nutritionists, and exercise specialists who can help build a personalized plan for a patient.

“Everyone’s body type is different, and a LiVe Well Center assessment is a great first step in setting realistic and achievable goals,” said Dr. Veigel. “People are more likely to stick to a plan that’s unique to them and not one size fits all.”

Along with an assessment Dr. Veigel says there are tips people can use to improve their health:

• Picking obtainable goals will keep people motivated and allow them to change slowly over time. Picking health goals that are too big can leave people frustrated and they often give up.

• Do exercises you enjoy because people are more likely to stick with them if it doesn’t seem like a chore.

• Avoid diets and look at nutrition as long-term change to adopting healthier eating habits. By avoiding heavy restriction on food people are more likely to stick with healthier eating if they can still enjoy other foods they like in moderation.

• Remember that consistency is more important than perfection. People will hit bumps along their health journey but sticking with it and making even small progress will lead to better overall habits in the future.

