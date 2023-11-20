SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – “No Shave November” or “Mo-vember” is underway, a time that aims to bring awareness to the importance of men’s health issues during the month of November and to encourage men to take charge of their well-being.

Doctors say one of the easiest ways for men to start to improve their health and wellness, is to make an appointment and be screened for routine and preventive health issues.

Many young men under age 18, are taught to “walk it off,” when they’re injured in sports or other activities and that mentality can carry over with men in their 20s, 30s and beyond, said Dan Jeffrey, PA-C, a family medicine physician assistant at the Intermountain Health Bear River Clinic in Tremonton, Utah.

“55% of men don’t have a primary care provider, so many are not up to date on their health screenings. I hear a lot of men come in and they say, my wife or my girlfriend told me to come in. This is especially true for things like snoring or sleep apnea,” noted Jeffrey.

In the past, prostate cancer, high cholesterol, blood pressure issues, and colon cancer may have been considered concerns for only older men. But new studies, and new screening techniques are highlighting the need for men to check in regularly with their physician to maintain good health throughout their lives.

Previously, age 50 was sort of the magic number to come in and screen for prostate and colon cancers, But, according to Jeffrey, those ages have changed and often, earlier is better, depending on your family history.

“For some patients, regular bloodwork to monitor cholesterol levels should be conducted for men starting in their 20s, with screenings for colon cancer at age 45 or earlier. For prostate cancer the screening age depends on the patient’s medical history,” said Jeffrey.

While a lot of men in their 20s and 30s still feel young enough to be invincible, the benefit of being proactive with even the most basic health screenings can improve the quality and longevity of life.

According to Jeffrey, being proactive about your health when you’re younger can have major benefits down the line.

“Our recommendation is that men should not wait until your retirement to start focusing on your health because in some cases the problems might be too late to fix,” he said.

Men are safest doing just what they were programmed to do when they were younger — yearly medical check-ups. As men get older that can start to change.

Two of the major preventative screenings many people think of for men are prostate and colon cancer screenings, both of which are extremely important.

“Some men are hesitant to have a prostrate screening,” said Jeffrey. “A prostate exam is not needed every year, but we do want to run labs to check men’s prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels at each checkup. A colonoscopy may scare some away, but they are recommended less frequently, most commonly every 5 or 10 years depending on the results.”

However, men also need to think about their heart health — cholesterol, blood pressure and weight — as well as keeping an eye on signs of diabetes.

“It’s always important to get your blood pressure checked at every checkup. High blood pressure is known as the silent killer. Many people with high blood pressure have no idea they have it,” said Jeffrey. “And diabetes or pre-diabetes is something else men should watch for. Common symptoms of diabetes are excessive thirst, urinating more frequently, and unexplained weight loss.”

Jeffrey reminds everyone that vaccinations aren’t just for children. Adults need to be caught up on pneumococcal, hepatitis, shingles, and of course, influenza vaccines.

Yearly visits don’t have to be long and complicated, but it’s a time when men can speak honestly with their doctor about both their physical health and be screened for mental health concerns. A provider can ensure men are getting the help they need.

For more information about men’s health or to find a family medicine provider visit intermountainhealth.org

Sponsored by Intermountain Health