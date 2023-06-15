MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Trauma is the leading cause of death in the United States for those under the age of 46.

With summer heating up, Intermountain Health trauma experts are reminding Utahns about the importance of staying safe when out recreating in Utah’s mountains, canyons, and lakes – or driving to the next adventure in the great outdoors.

They say knowing how to stay safe, preparing in advance, and using the right safety gear is key to having a safe and healthy summer.

“Trauma are unpredictable and can happen in any place at any moment,” said Adam Balls, MD, senior medical director of emergency medicine and trauma for Intermountain Health. “There are things we can all do to prevent life-threatening injuries.”

May is National Trauma Awareness Month and Intermountain Health’s emergency and trauma teams have five safety reminders to help everyone have a safe summer and help avoid a trip to the emergency room.

1. WEAR A SEAT BELT

Fatal car crashes typically nearly double during the summer months in Utah.

In 2022, the Utah Department of Transportation reports 320 people did not survive traffic related accidents. So, far this year UDOT reports 65 fatalities in the first four months of the year. The most common contributing factor to roadway fatalities, according to UDOT is failure to buckle up.

Unfortunately, seat belt use in Utah has decreased from 90% in 2019 to 88% in 2021.

“The act of buckling up is not just a personal decision, it can affect everyone in the vehicle and others around you. It can save your life and the lives of those in your vehicle,” said Dr. Balls. “The best thing you can do from becoming a fatality statistic is to buckle up. It only takes a few seconds.”

2. WEAR A HELMET ON A MOTORCYCLE – OR ANYTHING ELSE WITH WHEELS

“The huge key to saving your life is wearing the right equipment – including a helmet,” said Dr. Balls. “People involved in accidents wearing helmets are far more likely to survive and get back on that motorcycle, bike, scooter, or ATV. Those who don’t wear a helmet end up with a longer recovery time or don’t recover at all.”

Specifically, motorcycle helmets reduce the risk of head injury by 69 percent and reduce the risk of death by 42 percent.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that helmets saved the lives of 1,872 motorcycle riders in 2017 and that 749 more lives in all states could have been saved if all motorcycle riders had worn helmets.

3. WEAR OTHER SAFETY GEAR

“Don’t forget there is more to protective gear than just a helmet,” said Dr. Balls. “Goggles, over-the-ankle boots, gloves, sturdy full-length pants, a long-sleeved shirt and the right footwear are great at taking a little punishment if you take crash.”

Whenever possible, use approved DOT/SNELL gear. Look for the DOT symbol on the outside back; this means it meets Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

4. WEAR A LIFE JACKET

After a record-breaking snow year, rivers in Utah are running high, cold, and fast. Drowning is the second leading cause of death among Utah children under the age of 14.

Experts at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital have these general water safety guidelines:

Empty out kiddie pools or buckets of water at home after use

Have children wear a life jacket whenever near water

Never take your eyes off of children in the water

While supervising, stay alert and avoid distractions

Teach children to swim, but remember, there is no substitute for supervision

Keep a telephone nearby in case of an emergency

5. CALL FOR HELP

If you are injured this summer, do not delay care. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

