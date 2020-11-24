HOW TO HELP: SLC Schools worried thousands of students may go without winter coats

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City officials are worried thousands of students from the Salt Lake City School District will be without a winter coat this season.

The pandemic has hit families harder than originally anticipated.

Director of the Salt Lake Education Foundation James Yapias tells ABC4, “During the holidays families have lost their jobs, they’ve lost their homes, some of them are homeless, and in those situations, we want to make sure that our students know, and understand that we care about them and support them.”

The Salt Lake Education Foundation issued more than 1,000 coats to families last winter. This year teachers, faculty, and staff say students from kindergarten through high school need coats maybe more than ever.

To help lessen the burden, ABC4 News partnered with Salt Lake City School District and the Salt Lake Education Foundation to bring children some warmth this holiday season with the “Coats 4 Kids” project.

“Winter is already here, and we are accepting any type of coats you can donate,” says Yapias.

“We are grateful to all those people who are supporting our students and families through the coat drive this year,” says Salt Lake City School District Interim Superintendent Larry Madden.

Helping ABC4 in this endeavor is Nuttall’s Sewing Center. The company is opening all four locations for the coat drive as drop off sites.

Salt Lake City Schools will handout the coats to students who need them before and after Christmas.

If you have concerns because of the pandemic but still want to contribute to the cause, you can make a monetary donation through donate.slcschools.org or call 801.301.6476.

Yapias adds, “100 percent of your donation will go directly to help the families who are impacted.”