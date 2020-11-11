Skip to content
ABC4 Utah
Salt Lake City
40°
Salt Lake City
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
🔴WATCH
ABC4-Plus Newscasts
ABC4 Live Events
Video Center
Utah News
Don’t Miss
In Case You Missed It on TV
Top Stories
Local News
Northern Utah News
Wasatch Front News
Central Utah News
Southern Utah News
Local Politics
National
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Entertainment
Things To Do In Utah
Find the cheapest gas prices in Utah
Religion
Education
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Weather
SUBMIT: Weather Photos
Ski Report
Latest Utah Weather
Utah Weather Stories
Utah Air Quality
Utah Drought
Utah Heat
Utah Wildfires
Utah 7 Day Forecast
Utah Weather Radar
Utah Weather Cameras
Utah Weather Alerts
Current Weather Conditions
Outdoors
Sports
Utah Jazz
Real Salt Lake
University of Utah Sports
BYU
Utah State University Sports
High School Sports
Shows
Good Things Utah
Justice Files
Missing In Utah
Inside Utah Politics
Behind the Badge
Good4Utah Extra
4pm
Taste Utah
Daily Dish
Wirth Watching
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Toys for Tots
Contests
ABC4 / CW30 Contest Winners
Utah Event Calendar
Add Your Event
Intermountain Healthcare
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Optum Care
Newsletters
About
Meet the ABC4 Utah Team
Join the ABC4 team!
Contact ABC4 and CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Tipline
Apply to Be a Guest on ABC4 / CW30
ABC4 and CW30 Channel Listings
ABC4 News App
MeTV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Home for the Holidays
White Christmas sing along plus Rags to Riches story …
Top Home for the Holidays Headlines
Students honor deceased veterans, craft hand-made …
LIST: Resources for those in need this holiday season
Free holiday meals for Utah families in need
Ogden to celebrate the holidays with a Jeep parade
Holiday Quest: Can you stop the Grinch?
Tis’ the season for a warm clothing drive; what you …
More Home for the Holidays
Santa to fly over Cedar City, gifting 560 children …
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree turns on, with …
‘Gotta stock up. Got the in-laws coming’: customers …
Rethinking the holidays: Traditions, change are on …
Gifty new and unusual pandemic-proof games for the …
Plethora of pandemic gifts available this holiday …
Ho ho no! Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this …