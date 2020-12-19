Holiday Quest: Can you stop the Grinch?

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – As the holidays near, good ole’ Saint Nick will be embarking on the suburban roads of Syracuse in hopes to spread some holiday cheer.

Saturday, December 19, Santa will be riding through Syracuse city starting bright and early at 9 a.m., But wait—there’s myrrh, it is rumored Santa won’t be traveling alone…

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, a special guest will be accompanying Saint Nick, and he’s apparently a ‘mean one’.

If you haven’t guessed already, it’s the Grinch and officials say he means business.

“The Grinch will be hitching a ride with Santa to try and ensure there are no fun times to be had by anyone!” Officials share.

Authorities hope to triumph against the Grinch’s intentions and is seeking support from the public.

“Let’s all show The Grinch our holiday cheer and prove him wrong,” they add.

To tackle this holiday quest, the fire department requests participants to tune in at www.syracuseut.gov.