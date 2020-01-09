High school student responds to difficult experience through spreading kindness

(ABC4 News) – Kindness is powerful.

These are the words that Brielle Beardall, a sophomore at Mountain View High School, cut out and placed on the wall of her seminary building, along with inspirational quotes and ideas of kind deeds to do for others.

Beardall also had her classmates write the names of people who had done kind things for them on the letters. She calls this space the Kindness Wall.

“That was really special because we were able to see, the world isn’t such a bad, dark place. People are doing good things for others. Definitely one of my goals is for everybody to be able to have that as a reminder that this is something you can do. This is someone you can be,” Beardall said. “It doesn’t take somebody extraordinary to do something kind.”

Today, the Kindness Wall encompasses both the physical wall in Beardall’s seminary building and a couple of social media pages she set up. Both contain words of encouragement like uplifting quotes and messages.

She said she received inspiration for the Kindness Wall during a dark point in her own life.

“I was very much suicidal,” recalled Beardall. “I was struggling a lot with anxiety and depression and everything that comes with that. I was at that decision point, I think just trying to decide, how am I going to figure this out? How am I going to get past this?”

She said her decision to dig in and turn things around resulted in the Kindness Wall project.

According to Beardall, it was the people around her who kept her going when she was really struggling. She said she realized that kind actions really do help.

“There were so many amazing people who reached out to me and helped me feel that I’m not alone no matter what, and it was their kindness especially that inspired me to want to do things like that for others people.”

She said spreading positivity through the Kindness Wall has helped her to manage her struggles with mental health.

“It became the way that I was able to cope with and get over those feelings and be me again,” Beardall said.

But she was surprised to find that the wall did not only help her. Beardall said about 20 people have reached out to tell her how the wall has helped them.

“… seeing it help other people has been so rewarding, and I’m so, so thankful that it’s made a difference in people’s lives,” she said.

She said she would love to see Kindness Walls in other places too and to see this project grow.

“I really, really feel passionate about this whole project and… I would love to see people helping each other and spreading positivity. Especially something that I want to do is promote it within school and potentially even to adults… it doesn’t take much and if you put some time and some effort in having a reminder like a kindness wall, people will go out of their way to do little things. People just need reminders.”

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or actions, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Courtesy:

“Choose to Stay”

Videographer: Kaia Hathaway

Cast:

Ethan Bradley

Kylie Campbell

Breanna Neilson

Nathan Wood

Brielle Beardall

