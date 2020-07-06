WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Jordan high school football team needed to raise money for new safety, weight room equipment, uniforms and summer camp fees. So the Jaguars did what they know best, take the weight room to raise the funds along with the help locally-owned Anython organization, a web-based fundraising platform with a suite of product offerings that service elementary and middle schools as well as club and sports teams.

The team set an original goal of $15,000, the team was able to exceed the amount by over $5,500, with the added bonus of their coach agreeing to cut his hair into a mullet if the goal was accomplished.

Courtesy: Anython





Through the Anython platform, the team vowed to lift between 700 and 1,100 pounds combined by doing weightlifting exercises such as bench press, power cleans, back squats and deadlifts to encourage supporters to donate just five cents per pound lifted.

Coach Mund of the West Jordan football team upped the ante to entice the students to reach their goal by promising to have his hair cut into a mullet hairstyle if they met their goal of raising $15,000?. The “hair cutting event” will take place at 6:30 a.m. during West Jordan’s Summer Football Camp on Tuesday, July 7, this good-natured, early morning event in honor of the West Jordan High School Football Team for the success of their first ever Lift-a-thon. Masks and social distancing required.

Susie Carlson, Area Coordinator of the Utah area of Anython said “It’s always a pleasure for us as leaders and as part of the Anython team to see our programs help students in such a big way. This team of hardworking students went above and beyond to exceed their goal and we couldn’t be happier to see the results of our programs benefiting great kids like these players at West Jordan High School.”