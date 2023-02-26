SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – ABC4 Utah presents “Honoring Black History: Sharing Our Stories” in recognition of the 2023 Black History Month Celebration. In this sprecial presentation, sponsored locally by The NAACP Salt Lake Branch, you’ll hear from Jeanetta Williams, President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and Tri-State Area of Utah, Idaho and Nevada; Rev. Corey Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns which is celebrating its 100th Anniversary; Former U.S. Congresswoman Mia Love; and you’ll see a report on the man who wrote the lyrics for “Lift Every Voice and Sing” a poem that is now commonly known as the “Black National Anthem” which has been adopted by the NAACP as an inspiring rally cry for all who seek equality and civil rights.

Our special thanks to the NAACP Salt Lake Branch for its support of our 2023 Honoring Black History celebration. Learn more about the NAACP by clicking here.