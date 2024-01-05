SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Monday, Jan. 15, America and Salt Lake City will once again be working to honor civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and ABC4 will be broadcasting the 40th MLK Day Rally and March in his honor.

ABC4 is teaming up with the University of Utah Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Division to broadcast the event starting at 2:30 p.m. at East High School on S. 1300 East in Salt Lake City. It will start with a rally in the East High Auditorium with several guest speakers. At 3 p.m., the rally will move outdoors with a march from East High to Kingsbury Hall on the U of U campus.

After the march concludes, cookies and warm drinks will be served at Kingsbury Hall, and Step Afrika! — the first professional dance company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping — will perform. Tickets to their performance are available online.

“Drawing inspiration from the rhythmic and percussive styles of historically African American fraternities and sororities, Step Afrika! infuses these traditions with traditional West and Southern African dances, creating a unique and captivating performance that will leave you breathless,” states the Step Afrika! website.

The entire event is free to the public. However, if you aren’t able to attend in person, ABC4 will be broadcasting the entire event on TV and online with hosts Emily Florez and Brien McElhatten, along with a host of ABC4 News personalities.

Parking for the event will be available at East High and in the Northwest Garage and Lot 34 for the events at Kingsbury Hall. Shuttle rides back to East High will also be available after the march. Signs will also be available for marchers. Those with questions about the Rally and March can email edi-events@utah.edu.

March Route

The march will leave East High heading north along 1300 East. Near the end of the route, marchers will turn east onto 200 South for one block. The route will then turn north on S. University for a block and a half before turning east again onto President’s Circle before ending at Kingsbury Hall.

A Granddaughter’s Dream

Prior to broadcasting the Rally and March, ABC4 will also be airing a special entitled “A Granddaughter’s Dream,” starting at 2 p.m. An encore showing of the special will also occur the same night immediately following the NFL’s AFC Wild Card game.

In the special, author and activist Yolanda Renee King discusses the significance of her family’s legacy now that a new generation can fight where past generations have failed. Yolanda Renee King, 15, is the only granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King and is the daughter of Martin Luther King III. She is the author of “We Dream a World,” which was published this week and is now available through Scholastic Books.

The special will also be aired on over 200 Nexstar Media television stations nationwide.