SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –In an interview with ABC4, Jeannetta Williams reflects on her life and the legacy she wishes to leave behind.

Jeannetta Williams became president of The National Association of the Advancement of Colored People-SLC Branch in 1993. In 2010, she added to her responsibilities and became president of the NAACP’s Tri-State Region, covering Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

Williams made her mark in Utah’s legislature with her efforts and success in changing Utah’s Human Rights Day to Dr. Martin Luther King day. However, Williams said she hasn’t always been as much of a go-getter.

“You wouldn’t believe it, but I think I was more […] of a shy person. I wasn’t really […] wanting to really get out there and do the things I would be doing now,” Williams said. “Because if somebody would tell me that I would [be doing these things], I’d probably say ‘no, no, no, not me, that’s probably somebody else.'”

Williams said that growing up and seeing all the different things going on is when she felt she needed to get involved. From the different marches for freedom, to the Emmett Till murder, to the fact that her dad wasn’t able to vote even after returning from WWII as a veteran.

Williams said that it’s the little wins that help her to continue going in her fight for equality.

“Well, I think, number one, it comes from within.[…] some of that the strength and the ability to move things forward,” Williams said. “You know, you have one win, then you have another win, and it just helps you to continue the fight.”

One of William’s many accomplishments, she said, is her work with Rosa Parks.

“Going back to 1992 when I had the task, by the late president Alberto Henry, […] to try to find Rosa Parks, and bring her to Utah. […] I mean, that’s a huge task. But I thought ‘I can do it.’ And I did. I was able to […] reach her,” Williams said. “I call around and find the telephone number and reach her. And I was able to persuade her to come to Utah in January 1992.”

Williams said it took several days of calling for that to happen, and after several voicemails Parks said, ‘You know, because you’re so persistent, I’m gonna come.’

When Rosa Parks died, Williams worked with different city councils to name streets in Utah after Parks to honor her. Streets with those names are located in Salt Lake City, West Valley City, and West Jordan. There is also a bench with an inscription honoring Parks in Sandy. It is located on a walking path near the Sandy Amphitheater and the 9/11 monument.

Williams said she is continuing to push forward with her purpose and with her latest work. Most recently, Williams worked with the State’s police force, helping them bridge a gap with the communities in which they serve. She has also aided in the alliance between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, helping the church improve racial relations.

Currently, Williams is working to raise funds for college scholarships for young people in need. Williams said it’s not just for African American students, but for any student that needs financial assistance.

“I think it’s because there are so many different students saying, ‘Well, I would like to go to college but don’t really have the funds,’ or ‘I’d like to go to college but it’s so hard and I’m trying to work two or three jobs to make ends meet,'” Williams said. “I just feel that if we’re able to help in any small way, then it would still help them.”

Williams said she wants her legacy to be “that [she] truly wanted to help people.”

To celebrate Black History Month, Williams suggests registering to vote, applying for the scholarship program she has set up or donating to the program if you can. You can also learn more about NAACP by going to their website.