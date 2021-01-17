Herriman City: Avoid the ice at Blackridge Reservoir

HERRIMAN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Herriman City inform residents to avoid the ice at Blackridge Reservoir, Friday.

On January 15, Herriman City Officials share in a Facebook post urging residents to stay off the ice at Blackridge Reservoir.

“It is thin and may not support walking or other activities,” the city informs. “Please encourage friends and family to be safe and avoid the ice.”

Following the notice, the Herriman Police Department shares a similar response.

“Please be safe by avoiding the ice at Blackridge Reservoir. It is too thin to safely support walking and other activities.”

According to the Division of Natural Resources, ice is never 100% safe.

“Falling through the ice and into cold water can put you in an extremely dangerous situation. It is important to be extra careful whenever you head out onto the ice,” they share. “Whenever you’re thinking of going onto the ice, it is important to consider some ice safety tips to help ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.”

Ice Safety Tips

Clear ice is capable of holding more weight than cloudy ice. There should be a minimum of four inches of good clear ice before walking out onto the lake, and at least six or more inches before taking a snowmobile or ATV on the ice.

Never venture out onto partially ice-covered water. Large sheets of ice can break away leaving you stranded.

Avoid the mouths of streams and underwater springs that can create dangerous ice conditions.

Life jackets save lives. It is a good idea to wear a life vest under or over your clothing.

Dress warmly. It can be extremely cold, particularly when the wind blows.