Here’s a simple way to help out those in need in your community

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Weber State University is holding a drive-through food drive to collect non-perishable food items on Wednesday, April 29, according to a tweet from Weber State Police.

The food drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dee Events Center’s southeast entrance, located at 1320 E 4600 S.

The food drive will benefit Catholic Community Services and Salvation Army food banks. There is no need to get out of your car to drop off food.

