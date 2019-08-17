UTAH (ABC4 News) — Have you heard the buzz? … It’s the 10th anniversary of World Honey Bee Day.
“The day recognizes both the honey bee and the beekeepers who tend the hives,” according to National Calendar Day. “It also encourages everyone to enjoy and buy locally grown honey.”
To celebrate, pick yourself up a jar of honey at one of Utah’s local honey shops:
- Cox Honeyland and Gifts
- The Honey Jar
- Bee Anderson Honey
- Miller’s Honey Company
- Jones Bee Co.
- Aseda Raw Honey
- Deseret Hive Supply
