Have breakfast with firefighters in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – You will be getting double the cakes at this Fireman’s Breakfast.

On June 12, Pleasant Grove firefighters are inviting community members to join them in a hot hearty breakfast at the Pleasant Grove Fire Station 71.

According to the team, citizens are anticipated to join the crew for pancakes from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Those wanting to share their morning meal with the firemen are asked to chip in $5. Officials say all proceeds go to the firefighter’s association.

