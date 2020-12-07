Governor lowers flags in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Monday marks the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the entry of the United States into World War II.

As authorized by the United States President, Governor Gary R. Herbert has requested the lowering of the Flag of the United States of America and the Flag of the State of Utah to further honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“Today, we remember one of the darkest days in America’s history — the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” Governer Herbert adds.

The governor is encouraging everyone, including businesses, schools, and groups, to also partake in honoring the event.

“We remember those we lost that day, and all those who stepped up to fight to protect our nation, and the world, during World War II. As we remember this difficult period in our nation’s history, I hope we will all take hope and strength in the knowledge that we have passed through difficult times before, and we will do so again,” Herbert shares.

Flags are expected to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.