Governor Herbert declares Mother’s Day to Father’s day ‘Utah Family Month’

For many Utahns the most important thing in their lives is family.

Utah Family Month is the perfect time to celebrate those you care about the most.

The month is actually six weeks. It starts on Mother’s Day, May 10th, and end on Father’s Day, June 21st.

The Utah Association of Family Support Centers (UAFSC) says research shows that by increasing protective factors such as providing parents with support in times of need, providing opportunities for social connections, and facilitating community knowledge of parenting and child

development can greatly reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect.

For a schedule of family activity ideas for all six weeks or to share your family’s Utah Family Month stories visit UtahFamilyMonth.com.

