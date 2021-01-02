Governor-elect Spencer Cox wraps up One Utah Food Drive, Saturday

ST.GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Governor-elect Spencer Cox will be wrapping up the One Utah food drive alongside officials, Saturday.

On January 2, Governor-elect Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor-elect Deidre Henderson will aid One Utah Drive in sorting through a month’s long call of food donations.

The pair will be also be accompanied by families to properly assist.

Cox, Henderson, and Ginette Bott of the Utah Food Bank plan to answer questions after the hands-on service project.

ABC4 will update the story as it devlops.