GMU Sponsored
Journey Onward to the movies this weekend
Video
New online tool lets you track wildlife migration in Utah
Video
Current opportunities from the Salt Lake City Arts Council
Video
Mad Science activities for spring break
Video
Super Tuesday analysis with the Hinckley Institute of Politics
Video
Turn and test as daylight saving time begins
Video
Get Curious at The County Library
Video
Dual language immersion classes coming to more Canyons schools
Video
Presidential candidate Tom Steyer talks about his campaign
Video
March is American Red Cross Month
Video
Don’t let it go, you can get and keep Frozen II on DVD
Video
Here’s how to keep up with the bills you’re following during the legislative session
Video
You can hear ‘The Call of the Wild’ at theaters this weekend
Video
5 tips to pick the right college
Video
Students invited to participate in 3rd annual Kick Ash Film Festival
Video
Disney On Ice | Mickey’s Search Party
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Video
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Trending Stories
Utah hospitals implementing enhanced security measures to reduce Coronavirus risk
Defense attorney says Lori Vallow faces 28 years in prison
Video
Family members react to Lori Daybell’s first court hearing in Idaho
Video
Is coronavirus in Utah?
Video
Salt Lake City Camera
Driver killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 89
Health officials confirm first known case of coronavirus in Utah
Video
Report: Mormon church investment fund had nearly $38 billion
UPDATE: Two children missing from Eagle Mountain located