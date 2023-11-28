SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Utah Food Bank invites you to help families experience food insecurities this Giving Tuesday, a global movement started in 2012 following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday to encourage charitable giving.

This year, an anonymous group of friends has sprinkled magic by matching all donations to the Utah Food Bank up to $50,000! Your contribution can now have double the impact, supporting the Utah Food Bank in providing meals and solace to those in need.

Utah Food Bank can stretch each $1 into $8.36 worth of goods and services; a donation of just $10 could be $167 for Utahns facing hunger! Today is the day to make magic happen!

Head to UtahFoodBank.org, where giving transforms lives. Utah Food Bank, combating hunger, stands as a beacon of hope, distributing 60.2 million pounds of food and goods in the last fiscal year alone.

Your participation in the Holiday Food & Fund Drive, whether through a donation, virtual gift bag, or community event, is a warm invitation to participate in this compassionate journey. Together, let’s make a lasting impact on the lives of those who need it most.

Visit UtahFoodBank.org to learn more and make a meaningful impact.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPONSORED by Utah Food Bank