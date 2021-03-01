Get Creative! Free game design and songwriting workshops available in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The city library is calling for all creative tweens and teens to come on over and try their virtual workshops, Monday.

On March 1, the Salt Lake City Public Library invites youth, 10-18 years of age, to challenge their creative skills and embark on virtual game design and songwriting.

“Tweens and teens, bring your imagination to life with two new virtual creative workshops!” they share. “Choose between Game Design or Songwriting.”

According to the library, these six-part, three-week workshops will be led by mentors from Spy Hop.

If you are interested in registering, visit slcpl.org to register, for ages 10–18.