Fun activities for kids all around Ogden Valley

OGDEN VALLEY (ABC4 News) – As part of our ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour, we wanted to focus on fun for your kids. With that in mind, we put together a story of a day of fun. We call it from Ogden to Eden.

Ogden’s George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park located at 1544 East Park Blvd. in Ogden.

Eccles Dinosaur Park located at the mouth of the Ogden Canyon. The park is open seven days a week and has indoor dinosaur displays. The park includes places for the kids to get hands-on – as they search for dino bones.

Carver’s Cove Petting Farm located at 2329 N 5025 E, in Eden.

Carver’s Cove Petting Farm

Audrey Carver started the hands0on farm in Eden out of necessity. Today, it is a family business that features dozens of goats, cows, chickens, pigs, rabbits, lambs and more. Carver’s Cove which is open Wednesday through Saturday allows children to get up close to the animals– in some cases hold them and even ride the horses.

Snowbasin Resort

For the kids, there is an amazing putt-putt golf course with a manmade stream and beautiful setup.

Snowbasin Resort at 3925 Snow Basin Rd. in Huntsville.

Megan Collins works at Snowbasin and says summertime here is great for kids. She highlights the Adventure Course, the Spider Jump Trampoline, the Climbing Wall. And don’t forget about summer movies.

