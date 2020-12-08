Fremont island ownership transfers over; now open to public for recreational use

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A protection plan has been announced for Fremont Island; transferring its ownership over to Utah.

The Nature Conservancy, TNC, and the Utah State Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, FFSL, shared Monday, a conservation partnership that will ensure the long-term protection of Fremont Island.

Approximately 3,000 acres, Fremont Island has been a key unprotected land asset in the mosaic of lands and waters which comprise the Great Salt Lake ecosystem and the Great Salt Lake watershed overall. Recent owners were considering developing the island along with other plans.

This situation changed when, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, working with an anonymous conservation buyer, TNC facilitated the acquisition of Fremont Island. As negotiated by the Conservancy and FFSL, the anonymous conservation buyer has now donated the Island to FFSL, subject to a conservation easement held by the Conservancy.

The conservation easement will protect the island’s natural values while preventing development in perpetuity. The parties would like to salute Ella Sorenson, of Great Salt Lake Audubon, for playing a key role in locating the anonymous conservation buyer.

Fremont Island is now in state ownership for the first time since Utah was settled, and an exciting new chapter has begun. FFSL’s partnership with the Nature Conservancy will help preserve the Island in its natural state for Utah’s current and future residents and visitors.

“Fremont Island is an important part of the Great Salt Lake ecosystem and of our state’s history,” shares Brian Cottam, Director Utah State Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

While the island will be open to the public for non-motorized recreational use including hiking, bird watching, picnicking, and biking, all forms of subdivision, dumping, mining, development, and environmental degradation to the island are prohibited. This also includes no fires, no hunting/shooting, and camping.

“We are delighted to partner with The Nature Conservancy to ensure the island is preserved. As the division of Utah State Government most directly involved with the management and stewardship of the Great Salt Lake’s natural resources, this is a natural fit,” Cottam adds.

Officials also say Fremont Island will be the third-largest island in the Great Salt Lake and one of northern Utah’s most significant natural and historic landmarks.