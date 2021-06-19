Free lunches for kids available in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Who doesn’t love some free grub?

This summer, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Utah County is offering free lunches throughout the week to anyone from ages 0-18, in partnership with the Orem Public Library.

Officials say, lunches are served to community members on a first come, first serve basis and parents may pick up lunches for children who are not present.

Those interested in grabbing lunches are invited to the All Together Playground located at 200-298, 100 North.

Event organizers share that lunches will be ready for families every week day from 10 to 11 a.m. until August 6, except for July 5, as the library will be closed for Independence Day.