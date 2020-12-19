Free holiday meals for Utah families in need

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out complete holiday meals for any Utah families in need.

On December 23, Crossroads Urban Center will distribute holiday turkeys — and all the trimmings for a complete holiday meal — at Rowland Hall School, 970 East 800 South, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and I.D. is required for all family members.

This year’s Christmas food distribution will mark the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall School.

Funding and support for the Christmas food distribution come from the staff, students, and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, and dozens of other individuals and local religious congregations.