For the Strength of Youth conferences postponed until 2021 in United States and Canada

(ABC4 News) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that For the Strength of Youth conferences in the United States and Canada in 2020 will be rescheduled for 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, stakes invited to attend FSY conferences in 2020 will now attend in 2021. Click here for an updated schedule of FSY conferences taking place in the U.S. and Canada for 2021 through 2023.

Applicants will be refunded for their conference registration fees on or before April 39, 2020, and the money will be processed on the card used for payment. If the card is no longer valid, the participant will receive a refund check.

International Area Presidencies will determine whether or not FSY conferences will move forward in their areas based on COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the governments in their countries. For more information about FSY conferences, click here.

