First responders make childrens’ birthdays special throughout Grand County

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Adrienne Moore

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — First responders throughout Utah have been going “above and beyond” to recognize children on their birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Community Over Crisis: Family, friends surprise 11-year-old with drive-by birthday party

According to Adrienne Moore, a Castle Valley resident, the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Moab City Police, Utah Highway Patrol, and local Castle Valley Fire Department gave her daughter a “Happy Birthday Drive-By” with lights and sirens. See the video below.

Courtesy: Adrienne Moore

Moore said first responders have done this to celebrate childrens’ birthdays throughout Grand County upon request.

Moore’s husband is currently deployed and waiting for the 60 Day Hold to lift so he can come home.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story